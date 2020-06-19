MVD’s animation  video a hit on social media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The animated video ‘Go Corona Go’ released by motor vehicles department (MVD) detailing the Covid-19 rules and precautions a person has to follow inside vehicles has become an instant hit on social media. MVD officers said the video was shared by lakhs of people within an hour of uploading. The animated characters in the video speak in slangs prevalent in Kondotty and the neighbouring areas of Malappuram.

The video provides an insight into the measures that need to be taken by people who use public transport and private vehicles and why it is necessary to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing. The video also details the protocol that people under quarantine should follow.

Motor vehicles inspector Dileep Kumar, who helmed ‘Venam Jagratha’, MVD’s video on lockdown restrictions, is behind the latest video too. Meanwhile, the system for availing MVD services will see a major change once it is fully made online through Sarathi, Vahan and e-challan software. MVD is planning to release more videos to make people aware about the new changes, said the officers.