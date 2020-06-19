Police officer tests Covid positive in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A civil police officer of Kalamassery police station on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, 59 police personnel of the station were placed in quarantine. The CPO, from Vengola in Perumbavoor, was shifted to the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital around 1 pm. He had been on duty to keep watch over expat returnees’ compliance with the quarantine protocol.“After he started showing Covid symptoms, he was admitted to the hospital on June 15 and his swab samples were tested which turned out to be positive. The source of the infection is yet to be identified,” said an officer.

However, one CPO, who was on leave, has been asked not to quarantine himself. The remaining 59 personnel have either been placed in home quarantine or paid institutional quarantine facility at Eda Kochi. Thirteen officers have been included in the primary contact list of the Covid positive CPO, said police.

“We have directed that all personnel of Kalamassery police station be placed in quarantine. Officers from other stations will be deployed at the station temporarily. Further decision will be taken once the results of the officers who are in the primary contact list are available,” said Vijay Sakhare, City Police Commissioner. The police station which had been temporarily shut, resumed functioning by Thursday afternoon after Fire and Rescue Service personnel sanitised the premises. A Ananthalal, Inspector, Metro station, was given charge of the station after deploying about 55 personnel from others stations in Thrikkakara sub-division.

“The station has resumed normal functioning. However, the public should avoid visiting the station even if there is an emergency. There is already a facility for lodging complaints online,” said Ananthalal.

The police cooperative credit society and police association have promised to foot the expenses of the quarantined officers.

Covid-suspected person jumps off Venduruthy bridge, rescued

Kochi: A 45-year-old man with suspected Covid-19 infection jumped off the Venduruthy bridge on Thursday night. However, Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to rescue him. He was shifted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. According to the officials, the man, who is yet to be identified, jumped into the water from the bridge near the Naval Base around 7.45pm. Fishermen in the area spotted him and attempted to rescue him. However, the person warned them to stay clear since he had contracted Covid. Soon they alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The person was rescued by 9pm after an hour-long effort.

“The man suffered injuries and he could not speak when we got him out of water. He was not in good shape physically and was shifted to the Covid centre in a special ambulance soon,” said an official. Fire and Rescue Service units from Mattanchery and Club Road conducted the rescue operation.