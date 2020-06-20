STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A day after, another Kalamassery policeman tests Covid-19 positive

He was among 14 primary contacts of the cop who tested +ve on Thursday | All others -ve

Published: 20th June 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:07 AM

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after an official with the Kalamassery police station was hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment, a civil police officer with the station tested positive for the infection on Friday.The second officer is among the 14 primary contacts of the first one and was in institutional quarantine. Now, he has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

In a major relief, the other 13 primary contacts of the first officer have tested negative for the virus.
“All primary contacts of the second officer are being traced. Both the officers hail from Vengola near Perumbavoor. They travelled to police stations together daily. All officers of the Kalamassery police station have been sent to home quarantine and their condition is being monitored,” said Kochi DCP G Poonguzhali.

Meanwhile, the decision to open Kalamassery police station a day after the officer tested positive triggered angst among police association in Kochi. One of the association members alleged the decision was taken within hours of the officer testing positive. Around 40 officers from other police stations were deputed at the Kalamassery station for daily operations. “Arrangements could have been made to operate the station in another building as was done when in other parts of the state where police officers contracted Covid-19,” said an office bearer of the association in Kochi.

However, top officials maintained that the station was safe to open. Health department officials had visited the place and given the nod to open it. The station was thoroughly disinfected and police officials on field duty were provided N95 masks and gloves, they said.

11 new cases in district
Kochi: Eleven persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. They include a 37-year-old Eloor native who arrived from Kuwait on June 14 and her eight-year-old son. The others are a 33-year-old Kothamangalam native, a 29-year-old North Paravoor native who arrived from Kuwait on June 14, a 27-year-old Manjapra native who arrived from Kuwait on June 11, a 48-year-old TN native who arrived from Delhi on June 17,  a 25-year-old Neriamangalam native, who arrived from Mumbai on June 8, a 24-year-old Pallarimangalam native who arrived from Mumbai, 38-year-old and  41-year-old Maradu natives who arrived from Mumbai on June 8,  and a 25-year-old Muvattupuzha native who arrived from Delhi on June 8.

Vengola new hotspot
Kochi: The district administration on Friday declared ward 17 of Vengola grama panchayat as a Covid-19 hotspot. The area was demarcated as a containment zone due to the presence of the contacts of the civil police officer of Kalamassery police station who tested positive on Thursday. Only essential services will be allowed inside the zone. Residents’ transportation will be regulated with two entry and exit points. Swab samples of suspected contacts have been taken for tests.

“Once the results are out, we will take further decisions on the hotspot,” said a health official. The division is the sixth hotspot in the district till date. Earlier, Chullikkal, Kathrikadavu, Manjalloor, Edakkattuvayal and Thevara were declared containment zones.

