Angry sea batters Chellanam as rains intensify, 30 houses inundated

KOCHI: People living in the coastal belt of the district, especially Chellanam, are finding themselves getting the short end of the stick as monsoon intensifies. Their hopes of staying safe from the rough sea took a beating after the dredger being used for the work on laying geotubes along the coast got destroyed by strong waves, thereby delaying the works. While geobags are being laid as a temporary measure, the residents say they are no match for the rough sea, especially during high tide.

“On Friday, the battering waves dumped a huge volume of water at Bazaar and Companypady leading to inundation. Around 30 houses have been flooded and many more are in the danger of getting inundated at Bazaar, where the situation is very bad,” said Jinson Veluthamannukkal, member, West Kochi Coast Protection Samiti. Jinson’s house is one of the casualties. “Since the front portion of the house is a little raised, water is at present restricted to the verandah. But the same can’t be said about the portion of the house where the kitchen is located,” he added.

The residents were hopeful of getting some respite this year after the geotube work began in May. “Though the laying of geotubes started very late due to lockdown restrictions, we were hopeful that a part of the work would be completed by June 20. However, a few days into the monsoon, the dredger being used by the contractor got destroyed, bringing the entire work to a standstill. Though the contractor has been in talks with the authorities concerned to lease another dredger, no concrete decision has been taken,” said Jinson.

Noby Thomas, a resident of Companypady in Chellanam grama panchayat, said, “According to company officials, they suffered a loss of `2 crore. The dredger was new. The work can resume only if the district administration helps the contractor.” He added that strong waves broke the dredger’s anchor causing the machine to smash into the rocks. “Everything got destroyed. Though geobags are now being laid along the coast at Vellankanni, Bazaar and Companypady, they might not hold. Even now, the waves breach the obstruction, bringing huge volumes of water on the land. At many places, the bags have burst due to the onslaught of waves.”

With Malayalam month of Karkkidakam a few days away, residents live in fear of heavy flooding. “The monsoon is believed to be at its peak during this month. The sea will also be at its roughest. The water is already breaching the geobags. One can only imagine what the situation will be then,” said Jinson.