GCDA shopping complex disinfected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) shopping complex was disinfected after it was found that the Malappuram youth who tested positive had visited one of the shops in the complex in the first week of June. “The cleaning was conducted with the help of all shop owners and staff under the aegis of Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi (KSVVS), Ernakulam, without taking any help from the government,” said Prajeesh N D, a KSVVS member. He said that it was decided that the shops inside the complex will not be shut down as of now.

“The youngster had visited one of the shops owned by his friend. Currently, only that shop is shut down,” he said. According to the traders, around five to six people who stayed with the Covid-19 patient at a house in Vaduthala are in quarantine.

“Police collected their blood samples on Thursday. Only two people at the GCDA Complex were quarantined and also one or two persons working at the Penta Menaka shopping complex at Marine Drive,” said Prajeesh. The shopkeepers will be allowed to operate in the area if the outcome of the samples turns negative. Most of them also fear that their business would be affected as people are keeping away after the news came out.Additional DMO Dr Sreedevi said, “we are putting maximum effort to trace all possible contacts. The police are also helping us to trace the contacts.”

Fire and Rescue Services officers under quarantine

Kochi: Four Fire and Rescue Services officers on Friday were asked to go under quarantine after rescuing the Covid-suspected man who jumped off the Venduruthy bridge on Thursday. “The officers are under quarantine at a Covid centre in Edakochi. As the 45-year-old man is yet to be tested positive, the health department hasn’t collected the officers’ swab samples. We are waiting for his results,” said A S Joji, district fire officer, Ernakulam. According to him, the man stabbed himself with a knife before jumping into backwaters. “It was a suicide attempt. When fishermen tried to rescue him, he warned them to stay away as he had contracted Covid-19. As of now, his condition is normal,” said the officer.