STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

GCDA shopping complex disinfected

He said that it was decided that the shops inside the complex will not be shut down as of now.

Published: 20th June 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) shopping complex was disinfected after it was found that the Malappuram youth who tested positive had visited one of the shops in the complex in the first week of June. “The cleaning was conducted with the help of all shop owners and staff under the aegis of Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi (KSVVS), Ernakulam, without taking any help from the government,” said Prajeesh N D, a KSVVS member. He said that it was decided that the shops inside the complex will not be shut down as of now.

“The youngster had visited one of the shops owned by his friend. Currently, only that shop is shut down,” he said. According to the traders, around five to six people who stayed with the Covid-19 patient at a house in Vaduthala are in quarantine. 

“Police collected their blood samples on Thursday. Only two people at the GCDA Complex were quarantined and also one or two persons working at the Penta Menaka shopping complex at Marine Drive,” said Prajeesh. The shopkeepers will be allowed to operate in the area if the outcome of the samples turns negative. Most of them also fear that their business would be affected as people are keeping away after the news came out.Additional DMO Dr Sreedevi said, “we are putting   maximum effort to trace all possible contacts. The police are also helping us to trace the contacts.”

Fire and Rescue Services officers under quarantine
Kochi: Four Fire and Rescue Services officers on Friday were asked to go under quarantine after rescuing the Covid-suspected man who jumped off the Venduruthy bridge on Thursday. “The officers are under quarantine at a Covid centre in Edakochi. As the 45-year-old man is yet to be tested positive, the health department hasn’t collected the officers’ swab samples. We are waiting for his results,” said A S Joji, district fire officer, Ernakulam. According to him, the man stabbed himself with a knife before jumping into backwaters. “It was a suicide attempt. When fishermen tried to rescue him, he warned them to stay away as he had contracted Covid-19. As of now, his condition is normal,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp