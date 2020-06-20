STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many shades of Vimala

Artist Girija Surendran’s one-act play Vimalayude Dhiva Swapnangal is on YouTube

Published: 20th June 2020

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown period has turned out to be a time for many people to try out interesting things and also learn new skills. Everyone in this world is trying their best to create, innovate and update themselves with the changing times.Joining the bandwagon of the online brigade Girija Surendran, a passionate theatre artist who decided to bring the audience to her. She is entertaining her audience with her one-act play involving many milestone characters from commercial movies.

Titled ‘Vimalayude Dhiva Swapnangal’, the one-act play was released recently on YouTube.The script of the play written by Rajeev Gopalakrishnan focuses on four important women characters from the novels by four famous Malayalam writers. “During the lockdown, I saw many people entertaining the world through their music, dance or artworks. However, I didn’t come across anyone who attempted a one-act play. This is what prompted me to do this,” says Girija.

In the 10-minute video, Girija acts out four strong female characters from famous Malayalam novels. In the beginning of the play, we are introduced to Vimala Devi, the female protagonist from M T  Vasudevan Nair’s novel ‘ Manju’ bringing out the theme of patriarchal domination. Through the character of Vimala, three other female characters from famous Malayalam novels such as Indulekha from O Chandu Menon’s novel ‘ Indulekha’; Karuthamma from Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai’s ‘Chemmeen’ and the character of Ummachu from Uroob’s novel-are also introduced. 

“All the female characters explore the theme of suffering in love, “ says Girija.Though Girija has done a one-act play on stage titled ‘Paulose Icchayante Vishudha Mariyamma’ which garnered much applause from the audience, this is the first time she attempted it online.  Girija says, “ Although I have done a few dramas, I have a passion for acting and wish to act in films if I get an opportunity.”

