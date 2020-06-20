STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technical glitches plague ration shops

As per ration dealers, almost all of the 1,400 shops in the district are facing the issue of slow network connections and malfunctioning of E-POS servers

File picture of people queuing up at a ration shop , Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many shops had downed their shutters on Thursday seeking a solution to the problem

Various technical glitches have been hindering the functioning of ration shops for the past two weeks. According to retailers, malfunctioning of E-POS servers and slow network connection have made it difficult to operate business seamlessly. In this context, many ration shops had downed their shutters on Thursday demanding a solution to their problem.While all shops have resumed operations, the All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association (AKRRDA) points that out of the 1,400 shops in the district of them continue to face the same issues. “Sometimes data entry to E-POS gets delayed, at times it is the delay in OTP generation which is a headache to the consumer as well as the shopkeeper. If the government does not take steps to rectify the issue we will be forced to close down our shops again,” said V V Baby, district president of AKRRDA.

The shops had done away with biometric identification of consumers, keeping in line with Covid-19 protocols. In its place, a system of OTP generation to the mobile number associated with the ration card was put in place. “Once the ration card number and other details are entered into the E-POS, there is a time window of only 30 seconds to enter the OTP sent to the customer’s phone. However, many times, the OTP message is not delivered due to bad network connectivity. Hence, the process has to be repeated again for a successful transaction,” said Raju Narayanan a ration dealer from Tripunithura.

While there is a provision to maintain a manual registry of customers, many of the shop owners are not keen on taking this up. Once sales through manual entry exceed 20 per cent, district officials are bound to conduct a stock examination for any anomaly.

“Currently, there is provision for biometric identification only if the customer does not have their card registered with the corresponding shop. In such cases, the customer’s fingerprint is taken through 
E-POS and a confirmation generated through servers, which are also malfunctioning at this point,” added Raju.

According to an official with the IT section of Kerala State Civil Supplies Department, the technical glitches have not affected the distribution of food grains. “The delay in OTP generation is an issue arising out of OTP congestion on the newly developed network. The server connectivity issue has been rectified,” the official said.

