Thoppumpady gangrape accused get 20-yr rigorous imprisonment

KOCHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Friday sentenced the four accused in the Thoppumpady gangrape case to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of `25,000 on each. However, the first and second accused will have to undergo an additional five years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting the victim. The victim, a minor girl, had committed suicide last year.

Additional Sessions Judge P J Vincent announced the quantum of punishment after finding the accused — Arun Stanley, 22, and Vishnu, 23, both residents of Pyari Junction, Thoppumpady, Christopher, 23, native of Kanhangad and Antony Jineesh, 26, of Mundamveli — guilty in the gangrape of the minor girl at Fort Kochi on October 13, 2018.

All of them were found guilty under IPC Section 376D (gangrape). As per the prosecution, the victim was drugged before being violated by the accused at a bund and apartments in Fort Kochi. She was dropped off at Thoppumpady the following day.