STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man held for attempting to kill 54-day-old child

The child was first admitted to Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly and was later shifted to Kolencherry Medical College.

Published: 21st June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Shaiju Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shaiju Thomas,40, a pastor hailing from Kannur, was arrested by the Angamaly police after his 54-day-old child was hospitalised at Kolencherry Medical College with severe head injuries on Thursday night.According to the police, the man had slapped on the head of the infant resulting in serious injuries.
“The pastor was always doubtful of his wife and raised questions over the parenthood of the child. He had slapped the girl child on multiple occasions. She fell unconscious on Thursday night after a similar attack and was brought to hospital.

The mother, who was also attacked by the accused, said that the infant became unconscious after being beaten by her father,” said a police officer. The police have charged IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Juvenile Justice Act against the accused. The accused was produced before the court and remanded on Friday.The child was first admitted to Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly and was later shifted to Kolencherry Medical College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp