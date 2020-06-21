Man held for attempting to kill 54-day-old child

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shaiju Thomas,40, a pastor hailing from Kannur, was arrested by the Angamaly police after his 54-day-old child was hospitalised at Kolencherry Medical College with severe head injuries on Thursday night.According to the police, the man had slapped on the head of the infant resulting in serious injuries.

“The pastor was always doubtful of his wife and raised questions over the parenthood of the child. He had slapped the girl child on multiple occasions. She fell unconscious on Thursday night after a similar attack and was brought to hospital.

The mother, who was also attacked by the accused, said that the infant became unconscious after being beaten by her father,” said a police officer. The police have charged IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Juvenile Justice Act against the accused. The accused was produced before the court and remanded on Friday.The child was first admitted to Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly and was later shifted to Kolencherry Medical College.