Person who led attack on family nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva East police have arrested a person who led the seven-member gang that attacked a family, including a woman and girl child, on Thursday night over a drunken spat. The group led by Suresh, 44, a daily wage worker, attacked Keezhmadu Mullankuzhi native Ummar and his wife Raihanath and daughter Afna by barging into their home. They also attacked neighbours Ali and Sadique who tried to prevent the attack.According to police, the team came for the son of Ummar’s brother Ajmal who was engaged in a spat with Suresh’s brother.

“Though both parties had engaged in the brawl, it was Ummar’s family which approached us with the complaint. There is a minor injury on Raihanath’s hand and Suresh has a wound on his head. Ajmal, son of Ummar’s elder brother, had a spat with 50-year-old Vijayan, brother of Suresh, in front of a bar on Thursday. The incident led to the attack,” said Vinod R, CI, Aluva East Police Station.

The accused have been charged under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 ( causing hurt with dangerous weapons) and 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt). “Other than the drunken spat, there is no other motive,” he added.