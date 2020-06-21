Three persons test Covid-19 positive in Ernakulam district, one recovers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. While two have arrived from foreign countries, one was infected through local transmission.The 49-year-old Thammanam native, who arrived from Djibouti on June 5, and the 22-year-old Elamakkara native, who arrived from Kuwait on June 11, were the expats who tested positive on Saturday. The 38-year-old civil police officer from Vengola, who was in the contact list of the cop who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, was also declared infected.

With this 117 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district. According to health officials, contact list of the civil police officer is being prepared. The 35-year-old Edathala native, who was tested positive on June 8, recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. Around 1,113 people were directed to go under home quarantine on Saturday alone.