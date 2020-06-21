STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Three persons test Covid-19 positive in Ernakulam district, one recovers

 Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday.

Published: 21st June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

PE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi

Representational image (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. While two have arrived from foreign countries, one was infected through local transmission.The 49-year-old Thammanam native, who arrived from Djibouti on June 5, and the 22-year-old Elamakkara native, who arrived from Kuwait on June 11, were the expats who tested positive on Saturday. The 38-year-old civil police officer from Vengola, who was in the contact list of the cop who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, was also declared infected.

With this 117 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district. According to health officials, contact list of the civil police officer is being prepared. The 35-year-old Edathala native, who was tested positive on June 8, recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. Around 1,113 people were directed to go under home quarantine on Saturday alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp