Ernakulam man held for abusing step child

The Kilimanoor police arrested a 38-year-old man for sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter at their house on Friday.

Published: 22nd June 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 03:33 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kilimanoor police arrested a 38-year-old man for sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter at their house on Friday. The accused, who hailed from Ernakulam, was arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

The police said the accused settled down under Kilimanoor police station limits five years ago after marrying the woman, who had obtained a divorce from her mentally-ill husband.

The incident occurred on Friday when the victim’s mother and brother had gone to their relatives’ place, said the police. The man abused the girl after threatening her and she broke free from her stepfather and ran out of the house in fear.

She informed the incident to her mother when she came back in the evening. The mother lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. The accused was later arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Pocso Act. He has been remanded.

