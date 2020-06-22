STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five test positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam district; Nayarambalam on high alert

Following symptoms of fever and breathlessness, the swabs of a 43-year-old Nayarambalam native was tested and it became positive.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Medical staff in PPE kits. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Sunday. Of these, the source of infection of a 43-year-old man is not known which has left health officials worried. Following symptoms of fever and breathlessness, the swabs of the Nayarambalam native was tested and it became positive. "We are investigating his source of infection," said a health official.

"He was having fever and cough initially and he approached a private hospital at Nayarambalam for treatment. Even after several days, he was not cured following which he visited a private hospital at Kaloor and his swab was sent for testing from there and the results came out positive," said the official.

A detailed tracing of his contacts has been undertaken to find out the source of infection, they said. Among the four other COVID-19 positive cases in Ernakulam, three had returned from overseas and one came back from Chennai.

The imported cases, include a 28-year-old Chengamanad native, who arrived from Kuwait on June 11, a 32-year-old Mazhuvannur native, who arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 14, a 12-year-old Eloor native, who arrived from Kuwait on June 14, and a 21-year-old Pachalam native who arrived from Chennai on June 4. The district reported no new recoveries from Covid-19 on Sunday.

A total of 122 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district. Of these, 117 are being treated at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery and Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly combined.

Kerala HC won’t close down

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Sunday decided not to close down the court despite a judge and 26 staff deciding to sequester themselves after a COVID-positive police officer entered the court premises on June 17. However, the registrar general said there was no need for the judge to go on selfquarantine as he was not in the primary or secondary contact list.

Comments

