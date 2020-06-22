STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaloor-Kadavanthra road in Kochi dug up near Alunkal junction, becomes unmotorable

It is the trenching works, which was done for laying water pipes under the Amrut project, that caused the trouble for motorists.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:06 AM

The Kaloor-Kadavanthra road which was dug up at Alunkal Junction for trenching work under Amrut project is proving risky for motorists

The Kaloor-Kadavanthra road which was dug up at Alunkal Junction for trenching work under Amrut project is proving risky for motorists. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems like the monsoon jinx of Kochi roads is not going to end anytime soon. Bringing back memories of dilapidated stretches, the recently refurbished Kaloor-Kadavanthra road has developed potholes due to the dislocation of concrete tiles near Alunkal junction.

This time, it is the trenching works, which was done for laying water pipes under the Amrut project, that caused the trouble for motorists. Though Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has started the tender process for the patchwork, two-wheelers are at great risk while plying through the stretch, especially at night.

"As the potholes and the dislocated tiles are not visible from far, a motorist will have to apply sudden brake, forcing the vehicle to skid and lose control. Though no fatalities have been reported yet, many riders have sustained minor injuries here. Since the street lights here aren’t functioning, it’s worse at night," said Varghese KP, a resident in the area.

The laying of 500mm ductile iron pipes from Alunkal Road to Subhash Chandra Bose road started in December 2018 and got delayed as Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) didn’t approve trenching of the stretch citing financial arrears owed by the agency. Meanwhile, GCDA pointed out they cannot intervene due to technical issues.

"As the tender process for repair works have begun, we have limitations in carrying out any temporary work," said GCDA chairman V Saleem. Despite repeated attempts by TNIE, KWA officials were unavailable for comment.

