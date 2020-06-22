Kochi: Newborn continues to fight for life after being slapped on head by father

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE condition of a 54-day-old child who sustained severe head injuries after being slapped on the head by her father, continues to remain critical at the MOSC Medical College Hospital at Kolenchery.

According to the hospital authorities, a clear picture will emerge only after 48 hours. "It is too early to comment on her condition. The child suffered continuous seizures initially, but the frequency has come down," said the hospital spokesperson. The child was admitted with bleeding in the brain on Friday.

40-year-old Shaiju Thomas a pastor hailing from Kannur, was arrested by the Angamaly police in connection with the incident on Saturday. He is currently lodged at the Covid first line treatment centre at Angamaly, after being remanded to judicial custody.

Shaiju has been residing at Angamaly for the past 12 years along with his mother and sister, besides his wife, a Nepal national, and the child. Of late, he was staying at a rented house in Paliyekkara. The police have charged him with IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Juvenile Justice Act. He was produced before the court and remanded on Friday.

The accused was always doubtful of his wife and raised questions over the parenthood of the child. He had slapped the child on multiple occasions. She fell unconscious on Thursday night after a similar attack and was taken to the hospital, the police said.

Shaiju himself took her to the hospital in an autorickshaw of his neighbour. Meanwhile, Mary, the mother of Shaiju, said her son would never attack the child. "I have never seen him attacking the child," she told reporters on Sunday.

A police officer said that Shaiju’s police custody was not required. The police said they have so far received enough evidence against the accused.