STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

14 test positive, nine recover in Ernakulam district

Ernakulam district on Monday witnessed the highest spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Monday witnessed the highest spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. A total of 14 positive cases were reported in the district, with all the cases from those coming from foreign countries and other affected states. A 27-year-old Chengamanad native who arrived from Pune on June 18, a 23-year-old Kakkanad native who arrived from Chennai on June 16, a 34-year-old Varappuzha native who arrived from Moscow on June 1, a 53-year-old Kodanad native who arrived from Kuwait on June 16, a 33-year-old Njarackal native who arrived on June 12 from Kuwait, a 44-year-old Pindimana native who arrived on June 20 from Moscow, a 33-year-old and a 30-year old Ashamannoor natives who arrived from Qatar on June 12 are those tested positive.

Other cases include a 19-year-old Ilanji native who arrived on June 12 from Maharastra, a 31-year-old Thattekadu native who arrived from Delhi on June 11 and his two children aged one and seven, a 49-year-old Thattekadu native, who arrived from Delhi on June 11 and a 49-year-old Mulavukkadu native who arrived from Kuwait on June 11 also tested positive.

The district saw nine recoveries on the day. A 41-year-old from Maharastra who tested positive on June 4, a 27-year-old from Thuravoor who tested positive on June 8, a 33-year-old from Koothattukulam who tested positive on June 12, a 30-year-old from Maharastra who tested positive on June 13, a 25-year-old from Kadavoor who tested positive on June 15, two Puthenvelikkara natives aged 57 and 27 who tested positive on June 14 and 15 respectively, a 34-year-old from Thrikkakara who tested positive on June 16 and a 46-year-old from  Kothamangalam recovered.

2,160 to arrive on 12 evacuation flights today
Kochi: The Kochi airport is set to receive 12 evacuation flights on Tuesday. As many as 2,160 passengers from West Asian countries and Philippines are expected to arrive. The airport received eight international flights carrying 1,780 passengers on Monday. Three Air Arabia flights from Sharjah, an Air India flight from Philippines, a Salam Air flight from Muscat, an Indigo flight from Doha, an Air India Express flight Dubai, an Indigo flight from Dammam, a Go Air flight from Kuwait, a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai and a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

Kuwait Airways announced the cancellation of its sole flight with 350 passengers which was scheduled to arrive at 5.45pm on Monday. The domestic terminal handled 32 arrival and departure operations on Monday. One departure operation to Delhi was cancelled. As many as 1,072 domestic passengers arrived on Sunday while 821 passengers boarded the departure flights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp