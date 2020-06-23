14 test positive, nine recover in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Monday witnessed the highest spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. A total of 14 positive cases were reported in the district, with all the cases from those coming from foreign countries and other affected states. A 27-year-old Chengamanad native who arrived from Pune on June 18, a 23-year-old Kakkanad native who arrived from Chennai on June 16, a 34-year-old Varappuzha native who arrived from Moscow on June 1, a 53-year-old Kodanad native who arrived from Kuwait on June 16, a 33-year-old Njarackal native who arrived on June 12 from Kuwait, a 44-year-old Pindimana native who arrived on June 20 from Moscow, a 33-year-old and a 30-year old Ashamannoor natives who arrived from Qatar on June 12 are those tested positive.

Other cases include a 19-year-old Ilanji native who arrived on June 12 from Maharastra, a 31-year-old Thattekadu native who arrived from Delhi on June 11 and his two children aged one and seven, a 49-year-old Thattekadu native, who arrived from Delhi on June 11 and a 49-year-old Mulavukkadu native who arrived from Kuwait on June 11 also tested positive.

The district saw nine recoveries on the day. A 41-year-old from Maharastra who tested positive on June 4, a 27-year-old from Thuravoor who tested positive on June 8, a 33-year-old from Koothattukulam who tested positive on June 12, a 30-year-old from Maharastra who tested positive on June 13, a 25-year-old from Kadavoor who tested positive on June 15, two Puthenvelikkara natives aged 57 and 27 who tested positive on June 14 and 15 respectively, a 34-year-old from Thrikkakara who tested positive on June 16 and a 46-year-old from Kothamangalam recovered.

2,160 to arrive on 12 evacuation flights today

Kochi: The Kochi airport is set to receive 12 evacuation flights on Tuesday. As many as 2,160 passengers from West Asian countries and Philippines are expected to arrive. The airport received eight international flights carrying 1,780 passengers on Monday. Three Air Arabia flights from Sharjah, an Air India flight from Philippines, a Salam Air flight from Muscat, an Indigo flight from Doha, an Air India Express flight Dubai, an Indigo flight from Dammam, a Go Air flight from Kuwait, a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai and a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

Kuwait Airways announced the cancellation of its sole flight with 350 passengers which was scheduled to arrive at 5.45pm on Monday. The domestic terminal handled 32 arrival and departure operations on Monday. One departure operation to Delhi was cancelled. As many as 1,072 domestic passengers arrived on Sunday while 821 passengers boarded the departure flights.