Fifteen shades of herself

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Selfie’ is a word that is now part of popular vocabulary and culture. In the world of photography too, it has now found its place in the form of self portrait photography, used as a tool for self- expression and visual storytelling. Thalassery-based Aparna Chaithanya is finding her own way in the world of frozen frames through selfie photography. Although the lockdown made everyone’s life challenging, Aparna is channeling her energy into brushing up her skills in clicking self portraits. “Although it has been three years since I started taking my own portraits, it is only during this lockdown that I got enough time to create a niche in it,” says Aparna who is currently preparing for entrance exams.

“Many photographers are exploring unique methods to capture beautiful images through their lens. So, I also wanted to do something different. This prompted me to explore the different spaces of my house to convey multiple emotions from my own life,” says the 19-year-old. Though Aparna was interested in photography since school, it was her brother, Akshay, a fourth year medical student and passionate travel photographer, who inspired her to take it up seriously.

“He taught me the basics of photography and later I started exploring on my own. I really loved taking my photographs, but it was hard to keep depending on someone else at home. So, I started using the timer function and my phone to click my own pictures,” she says. From bright sun-kissed shots to dance , nature and traditions find a place in Aparna’s self-portraits.

“I love tropical motifs such as flowers and leaves.I believe that aesthetics make all the difference. It makes everything more beautiful. I love plants, and most of the frames feature plants and creepers growing around my house,” shares Aparna. She’s taken nearly 15 pictures during the lockdown. Explaining one of her most favourite lockdown clicks, she says, “The one where I am standing in the middle of a potted plant and the leaves surrounding me, like a small forest. It took about five hours to get it right.”

Aparna claims that self-portraits are more challenging, because of the time it takes to get something right. It needs a lot of focus and attention to aesthetics,” she says. Aparna wishes to conduct a self-portrait photography workshop after the lockdown ends.