First line centre proves crucial

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Covid-19 cases touch a new high every day, the state is going all out using every available resource to battle the infection. An important arsenal in the machinery is the First Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) set up at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly which is proving to be a successful aid and model in containing the spread of pandemic.The FLTC, which started taking in asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 positive cases two weeks ago, has so far catered to over 80 patients. Currently, it houses more than 70 people, with nine ready to leave the centre after testing negative twice consecutively. The facility has been set up to ensure that major hospitals could focus on patients requiring intensive care and thereby reduce the burden on health workers.

According to FLTC nodal officer Dr Naseema Najeem, the model is proving to be successful in preventing the spread of Covid-19. “The FLTC is a quarantine centre with medical monitoring. The aim of setting up this 300-bed facility is to contain the spread of infection. While other countries put Category A patients in home quarantine, Kerala provides them with round-the-clock medical monitoring. We have two doctors on call besides other medical staff,” said Dr Naseema.

So far, only two patients were moved to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery, after being admitted to the FLTC. “We are only taking in Category A patients, that is those who have tested positive but with no or mild symptoms. Though the medication is limited to vitamin tablets, we do have all facilities to treat patients in case of emergency,” said Dr Naseema.

Though the FLTC currently has the capacity to house over 300 patients, it can be expanded to accommodate over 3,000 patients. “One reason the district administration decided to zero in on the Adlux Convention Centre is because of the facilities it provides. For the over 70 patients housed at the moment, there are 35 washrooms. The entire hall is clean and has all basic facilities besides Wi-Fi and recreational zones,” says a medical officer who was in charge of setting up the facility.

The patients are also provided with food and other medications. The authorities have tied up with nearby shops and vendors to ensure the supply of everything a patient requires. FLTC is funded by the disaster management wing of the district administration and the National Rural Health Mission. While the Thumburmuzhy model aerobic composting technique is being followed in the treatment of food waste, IMA’s IMAGE handles the medical waste.

Wednesday marks the 100th day of the telemedicine facility launched by the Indian Medical Association. So far the facility has serviced over 2,800 patients. “Initially, the facility was availed by the general public and those who tested positive. But, post lockdown, only those with symptoms and those who tested positive contact us. We have 20-25 doctors working with us full time in different shifts,” said Dr Athul Manuel, in charge of the telemedicine service.