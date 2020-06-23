STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient from Nayarambalam has 101 primary contacts

According to heath dept, number of primary contacts will double; route map to be published in a few days; two wards declared containment zones 

While social distancing norms insist people to stay indoors, this Kannadiga family, engaged in fishing, rests under the Goshree Bridge in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Causing a major worry for Ernakulam, the health department has identified 101 primary contacts who were in touch with the 43-year-old mimicry artist who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The department has put these persons under strict isolation for 14 days.According to the health department, the number of primary contacts will double as the department has started tracing the route map of the person whose source of infection is still unknown.

“We are close to identifying the source of infection. So far, we have traced the contacts and put all of them under isolation. Since we are tracking the movement of the person, the number of primary contacts is likely to double. It was a tough task for the health department to trace these people. However, with the help of police and district administration, we could trace them,” said S Sreedevi, additional DMO.His route map will be made available to the public within a few days.

 “We are moving in the right direction in identifying the primary contacts of the person. The route map is mainly prepared when there is an uncertainty over primary contacts. However, we will release the route map,” added Sreedevi.It was following symptoms of fever and breathlessness that the swabs of the Nayarambalam native were tested and it became positive. He had also approached a private hospital at Nayarambalam for treatment. 

However, even after several days, he didn’t get cured following which he visited a private hospital at Kaloor and his swab was sent for testing from there and the results came out positive.Meanwhile, the district administration has declared ward number 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam as containment zone. Fort Kochi sub collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is the incident commander of the district, has declared the two wards as containment zones.

Migrant workers from Rajasthan quarantined after local residents protest
Kochi: Tension prevailed in Edappally after local residents protested the arrival of eight workers from Rajasthan on Monday. The residents blocked the vehicle in which the workers arrived, triggering tension. However, the Elamakkara police reached the spot and shifted the workers to a quarantine centre, thereby bringing the situation under control. According to the police, the workers arrived in Kochi for interior design works of a shopping mall in Edappally. “They landed in Kochi airport and reached Edappally in two cars by Monday noon. Though quarantine facilities had been arranged for them, people protested unaware of the matter,” said a police officer.

