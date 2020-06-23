Southern Naval Command gets new Command Medical Officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin assumed office as the Command Medical Officer of Southern Naval Command, on Monday. Arti Sarin graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

She was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in December, 1985. She holds two postgraduate degrees, MD in radiology and DNB radiation oncology. She got trained in gamma knife surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, USA. Arti, who arrived Kochi on February, has been spearheading the Southern Naval Command’s fight against Covid-19.