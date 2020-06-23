Surgery performed on assaulted infant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The baby girl child who sustained serious head injuries after being assaulted by her father underwent a surgery on Monday which lasted for more than four hours. The surgery was a subdural evacuation for removing a blood clot from the brain. When the injury happened, the baby was only 54-days-old. She is still in the neuro ICU on oxygen support, said hospital authorities.

A medical bulletin from MOSC Medical Mission Medical College Hospital issued on Monday stated that progress on the condition of the child would depend on the next 24 hours to 48 hours. “The child was subjected to surgery after finding a bleeding between the skull and the brain on both sides. At the time of surgery, it was seen that the bleeding was causing an increase in pressure in the brain. The pressure was relieved through surgery. The child continues to remain in critical condition at the ICU,” said a hospital spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shailaja on Monday said that the government will ensure that the infant who was attacked by her father gets expert treatment. The minister on Monday said that the Department of Women and Child Development will bear the medical expenses of the infant.