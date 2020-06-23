STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travel agency helps bring back over 6,000 expats to Kerala

Chansen Alexander returned to Kerala from Dubai last Sunday on a flydubai chartered flight.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By RAJESHAB RAHAM
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chansen Alexander returned to Kerala from Dubai last Sunday on a flydubai chartered flight. He is thankful. “Chartered flights have come to the aid of people who missed out on Vande Bharat Mission services,” said Chansen, who is in quarantine in a relative’s vacant house in Thodupuzha. One travel agency has played an instrumental role in evacuating thousands of Keralites stuck in Gulf countries. Akbar Travels, after tying-up with various cultural organisations and corporate houses, has ferried over 6,000 expatriates to Kerala since June 6.

“We have so far operated 18 flights from the UAE alone,” said Santhosh Cheriyan, who is coordinating the firm’s activities in West Asia. The agency also ferried expatriates from Qatar (six flights), Oman (four), Saudi Arabia (two) and Kuwait (six). Chansen said chartered flight fares range between 1,250-1,300 dirhams (AED). While Vande Bharat Mission flight fares are lower at AED 700, Chansen said chartered flight fares are not unreasonable.

“Peak season rates in the Gulf sector come to about AED 1,350-1,400. Further, these are passengers desperate to reach Kerala,” he said. With the Kerala government insisting on Covid negative certificates for all passengers coming to the state from June 25, Santhosh said they were told some process had been initiated through the embassies for providing the certificates. Santhosh said expatriates boarding flights at Dubai airport will not face any problem as the airport has decided to provide the certificates after a rapid test. On June 27, the agency will bring 370 people in an Emirates flights to Kochi from Dubai.

