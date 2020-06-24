STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Condition of infant improves

The condition of the infant who sustained severe head injuries after being slapped by her father has improved.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The condition of the infant who sustained severe head injuries after being slapped by her father has improved. According to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday by MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery, where she is undergoing treatment, after 24 hours of Burr-hole and SDH evacuation surgery, the baby opened her eyes. 

“She is crying, moving hands and legs and has started taking breast milk. There are no symptoms of fever,” said the bulletin issued by Dr Sojan Ipe, Medical Superintendent, MOSC Medical College Hospital. The child is admitted to the neonatal ICU of the hospital. The child was admitted with bleeding in the brain on Friday.Meanwhile, the members of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare visited the hospital and took stock of the situation on Tuesday.

40-year-old Shaiju Thomas, a pastor hailing from Kannur, was arrested by the Angamaly police in connection with the incident on Saturday.The accused was doubtful about his wife and raised questions over the parenthood of the child. He had slapped the child on multiple occasions. She fell unconscious on Thursday night after a similar attack and was taken to hospital.

