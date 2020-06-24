Cusat lauches study on Covid awareness

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Virtual Centre for Advanced Research Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences’ in the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has initiated a study in the neighbouring villages, municipalities and corporation to gauge the level of public awareness about Covid-19, the challenges faced by local self governments due to this pandemic and thestrategies adopted therein. This is part of a project put forward by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The challenges faced by farmers, fishermen, indigenous producers and dairy farmers are the main target of study. The study is being undertaken by a group of 13 teachers who are experts in the field of Law and Humanities, headed by Aneesh V Pillai, assistant professor at School of Legal Studies and Co-ordinator of the Virtual Centre.

The study is being conducted in Kochi Corporation, Thrikkakkara, Maradu and Kalamassery Municipalities , Cheranelloor, Edathala and Pulinkunnu Grama Panchayaths among five hundred persons, officials of local self governments, and members of Residents’ Associations.