Express love and lust through ErotiCards

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Missing the physical intimacy with your partner during the lockdown? Unable to express your love and lust in a long-distance relationship? Fret not. ErotiCards by Kochi-based Reshma Joly is here at your service and is more artistic. Postcard-sized pieces of art that capture the affection between two people, with a minimalist drawing and a quote, ErotiCards offers a distinct way to express love. Considering her body of work, it is no surprise that Reshma chose to curate the intricacies of love and lust. The author of a collection of poetry and erotica by the age of 20, it was just a matter of time before Reshma delved into newer avenues.

“On Instagram, I constantly upload content on the genres I have written. The responses I received were heartwarming -- people would DM me about how the content has elevated their relationship. This also made me realise the abundance of ‘I love you’ cards in gift stores and the lack of an ‘I lust you’ card. Lust is equally a feeling as much as love. Owing to the pandemic, I thought this was the perfect time to launch ErotiCards and help singles and couples,” explains Reshma.

But, why would one choose to buy a Rs 150 worth EroitiCard over a free sext? “I feel technology snuffs the romance out of everything. And when you intensely long for someone, a text, sext or an email won’t do. You want something more. It also comes down to the person and how they want to make their partner feel special. Additionally, ErotiCards are also a great conversation starter and sustainer. More than a direct and explicit message sent, there is beauty and mystery in an ErotiCard,” responds Reshma. The cards also focus on self-pleasuring and cater to single people.

While currently there are two types of ErotiCards available with discrete packaging, Reshma says she will scale up the business and add more variety in due time. The responses, she says, have been great. Unusually, the cards also contain Malayalam words. The line ‘Remember the time I sucked on your tongue like ‘puli’?’ (tamarind in Malayalam) takes one by surprise. “Food has been associated with erotica. We are no strangers to lines such as ‘your lips are as smooth as chocolate’. Initially, I was very apprehensive about using Malayalam words. But, I decided to sexualise the kind of food we grew up with,” she says.

In erotica, there can be a thin line between triggering lust and evoking laughter. Had Reshma considered the possibility of the latter? “Of course, it was initially weird because when you start something of this sort, everything sounds funny. But the same is liberating. Hopefully, in due course, it will look normal. I have heard people comment ‘I can’t eat the food mentioned, ever’ but the very same people come back and engages with the content. You can’t expect the world to change opinions via a single post. You do it consistently and normalise it,” says the 21-year-old.Reshma also intends to produce ErotiCards with solely English phrases. Customisation is available, she highlights. ErotiCards is available only in India with free shipping and can be shopped for Rs 150 each. For more information, visit https://www.reshmajoly.com/shop.