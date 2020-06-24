Inquiry progressing as per CPM script: Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, MLA, has alleged that the inquiry into the misappropriation of flood relief funds was progressing according to a script prepared by CPM district leaders.“The inquiry by the District Crime Branch of the Kochi City Police is going ahead as per the script prepared at the Lenin Centre, the CPM Ernakulam district committee office,” Satheesan said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

“A few of the accused who were absconding for more than 90 days have been granted anticipatory bails. The prosecution hasn’t taken any step to cancel them. From these instances, it is clear that there is an unholy nexus between the police, prosecution and CPM leaders to save the party’s district leaders involved in the scam.” He alleged the inquiry by the revenue department into a huge scam like this was a farce.

“The department carried out an inquiry only three months after the scam came to light. Despite a government directive to submit a report within 10 days, the revenue department failed to do so. And within this period, crucial files were found missing from the district collectorate. “No action was taken against any official, except Vishnu Prasad, a clerk, the first accused in the case. The investigators are attempting to save the officials who are members of CPM’s and CPI’s service organisations,” he said.

Further, he said, there is no investigation against the Ayyanad Cooperative Bank, which was the epicentre of the scam.“The reason for this is simple, as the president of the bank is the CPM local committee secretary,” said Satheesan.