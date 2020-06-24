STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Inquiry progressing as per CPM script: Satheesan

He alleged the inquiry by the revenue department into a huge scam like this was a farce. 

Published: 24th June 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, MLA, has alleged that the inquiry into the misappropriation of flood relief funds was progressing according to a script prepared by CPM district leaders.“The inquiry by the District Crime Branch of the Kochi City Police is going ahead as per the script prepared at the Lenin Centre, the CPM Ernakulam district committee office,” Satheesan said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

“A few of the accused who were absconding for more than 90 days have been granted anticipatory bails. The prosecution hasn’t taken any step to cancel them. From these instances, it is clear that there is an unholy nexus between the police, prosecution and CPM leaders to save the party’s district leaders involved in the scam.” He alleged the inquiry by the revenue department into a huge scam like this was a farce. 

“The department carried out an inquiry only three months after the scam came to light. Despite a government directive to submit a report within 10 days, the revenue department failed to do so. And within this period, crucial files were found missing from the district collectorate. “No action was taken against any official, except Vishnu Prasad, a clerk, the first accused in the case. The investigators are attempting to save the officials who are members of CPM’s and CPI’s service organisations,” he said.

Further, he said, there is no investigation against the Ayyanad Cooperative Bank, which was the epicentre of the scam.“The reason for this is simple, as the president of the bank is the CPM local committee secretary,” said Satheesan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VD Satheesan
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp