Interrogation of ex-CPM leader continues

Published: 24th June 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special team of District Crime Branch probing the case related to the embezzlement of the flood relief fund, involving a clerk at the Ernakulam Collectorate and two local CPM leaders, conducted evidence collection on Tuesday with Anwar M M, 43, Manayakulathuveedu, Kakkanadu, a former member of CPM Thrikkakara East local committee, who   surrendered before the investigation officers on Monday.According to the officers, the interrogation of the arrested is underway. Earlier, the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court sent him to police custody for three days.

Anwar, the third accused, surrendered before the investigation team on Monday. According to the inquiry findings, the names of 325 beneficiaries were duplicated while allotting them flood relief in March 2019. As a result, the additional fund that was in the treasury account was transferred to Anwar’s account and he withdrew a sum of `10.5 lakh. The bank employees grew suspicious when a huge amount was transferred from the state treasury to Anwar’s account. Collector was immediately alerted and he soon issued an order to seize the amount. According to the investigation team, Anwar and his wife Koulath Anwar, fourth accused in the case, are the prime accused in the first case in which a sum of `23.09 lakh was diverted from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Vishnu Prasad, 30, the Collectorate employee, is the first accused while Mahesh B, 43, is the second accused, his wife, Neethu M M, fifth accused, former local CPM leader Nithin N N, 32, and his wife Shintu Martin, 20, are the other accused in the first case.Of the seven accused, the police have arrested six persons, while Koulath Anwar is yet not nabbed and Neethu M M is still on the run.

Meanwhile, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) had found embezzlement of a sum of `79 lakh. Following ADM’s complaint, another case was registered. The ongoing inquiry is on the embezzlement of funds accounting for more than `1 crore.Earlier, the CPM district committee had expelled M M Anwar, his wife Koulath Anwar, and another local leader N N Nithin from the party for misappropriating funds meant for flood relief.

Inquiry Findings
The names of 325 beneficiaries were duplicated while allotting them flood relief in March 2019.
As a result, the additional fund that was in the treasury account was transferred to Anwar’s account and he withdrew a sum of E10.5 lakh. 
The bank employees grew suspicious and alerted the district collector, who soon issued an order to seize the amount. 

