Pappukutty Bhagavathar laid to rest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city bid farewell to Pappukutty Bhagavathar on Tuesday. The funeral of the veteran singer, drama artist and actor was held at Perumbadappu Santa Cruz Church cemetery at 11am with full state honours. Former ministers K V Thomas and K Babu, Dominic Presentation, MLAs K J Maxi and John Fernandez were among those who paid last tributes to the multi-faceted personality.