STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sreemoolanagaram under Covid cover

Six wards of panchayat declared containment zones after health worker, husband test positive for infection

Published: 24th June 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department on Tuesday declared six wards of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat near 
Aluva as containment zones after a health worker and her husband tested positive for Covid-19.
The health worker had taken part in the immunisation programme on June 16 and 17 at Chowara and the source of infection is not known yet. “The health worker had attended some field visits as part of the Covid containment measures. Her husband too tested positive for the virus. Under the circumstances, wards 1, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat have been declared a containment zone,” said Sreedevi S, additional DMO, Ernakulam.

The two cases have baffled the health and the district administration officials. “We are trying our level best to trace the primary contacts of the two. They had attended funerals and also travelled extensively. The virus might have been infected during these times. Within a few days, we will be able to bring out all details,” Sreedevi said. The husband-wife duo is under treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College. Thirteen cases on TuesdayIncluding the health worker and her husband, 13 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. Besides, a Kottayam resident also tested positive and is now undergoing treatment at the medical college.

Others who were infected with Covid in the district are: a 41-year-old Palluruthy resident who came from  Kuwait on June 11, a 37-year-old North Paravur native who landed in Kochi from Kuwait on June 14, a 32-year-old resident of Varapuzha who arrived at Karipur from Kuwait on June 12,  a North Paravur native who arrived on Kuwait- Thiruvananthapuram flight on June 12, a 39-year-old Asamaannur native who arrived from Kuwait on June 12, a Chengamanad resident who landed here on June 13, a Tripunithura resident who arrived from Nigeria, and a 35-year-old Edathala resident who arrived from Kuwait Two others who arrived from other states were also infected with Covid. They are 39-year-old Puthenvelikkara resident who arrived from Delhi on June 16 and a 31-year-old private shipping company employee who arrived from Mumbai on June 20. Meanwhile, six persons tested negative on Tuesday. 

106 contacts of Nayarambalam patient identified
The development at Sreemoolanagaram comes a day after the district administration declared Nayarambalam a hotspot after a 43-year-old mimicry artist tested positive for Coronavirus. The health department has identified 106 primary contacts who were in touch with the mimicry artist who tested positive on Sunday.

23 evacuation flights to land today
Kochi: A record 23 evacuation flights carrying 4,420 passengers, including a repatriation flight from Sydney with 180 passengers, will arrive at Kochi airport on Wednesday. On Tuesday, nine repatriation flights landed with 1,620 passengers. While three operations scheduled by Indigo from Doha, Muscat and Dammam were cancelled, the domestic terminal witnessed 21 arrival and departure operations. As many as 1,293 domestic passengers reached Kochi on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp