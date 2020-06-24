Sreemoolanagaram under Covid cover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department on Tuesday declared six wards of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat near

Aluva as containment zones after a health worker and her husband tested positive for Covid-19.

The health worker had taken part in the immunisation programme on June 16 and 17 at Chowara and the source of infection is not known yet. “The health worker had attended some field visits as part of the Covid containment measures. Her husband too tested positive for the virus. Under the circumstances, wards 1, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat have been declared a containment zone,” said Sreedevi S, additional DMO, Ernakulam.

The two cases have baffled the health and the district administration officials. “We are trying our level best to trace the primary contacts of the two. They had attended funerals and also travelled extensively. The virus might have been infected during these times. Within a few days, we will be able to bring out all details,” Sreedevi said. The husband-wife duo is under treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College. Thirteen cases on TuesdayIncluding the health worker and her husband, 13 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. Besides, a Kottayam resident also tested positive and is now undergoing treatment at the medical college.

Others who were infected with Covid in the district are: a 41-year-old Palluruthy resident who came from Kuwait on June 11, a 37-year-old North Paravur native who landed in Kochi from Kuwait on June 14, a 32-year-old resident of Varapuzha who arrived at Karipur from Kuwait on June 12, a North Paravur native who arrived on Kuwait- Thiruvananthapuram flight on June 12, a 39-year-old Asamaannur native who arrived from Kuwait on June 12, a Chengamanad resident who landed here on June 13, a Tripunithura resident who arrived from Nigeria, and a 35-year-old Edathala resident who arrived from Kuwait Two others who arrived from other states were also infected with Covid. They are 39-year-old Puthenvelikkara resident who arrived from Delhi on June 16 and a 31-year-old private shipping company employee who arrived from Mumbai on June 20. Meanwhile, six persons tested negative on Tuesday.

106 contacts of Nayarambalam patient identified

The development at Sreemoolanagaram comes a day after the district administration declared Nayarambalam a hotspot after a 43-year-old mimicry artist tested positive for Coronavirus. The health department has identified 106 primary contacts who were in touch with the mimicry artist who tested positive on Sunday.

23 evacuation flights to land today

Kochi: A record 23 evacuation flights carrying 4,420 passengers, including a repatriation flight from Sydney with 180 passengers, will arrive at Kochi airport on Wednesday. On Tuesday, nine repatriation flights landed with 1,620 passengers. While three operations scheduled by Indigo from Doha, Muscat and Dammam were cancelled, the domestic terminal witnessed 21 arrival and departure operations. As many as 1,293 domestic passengers reached Kochi on Monday.