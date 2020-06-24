Street vendors to protest against Kochi corporation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marking their protest against the Kochi Corporation’s continuous ignorance towards the street vendors, Ernakulam District Street Vendors Workers Union (CITU) will organise agitations on June 30. The agitations will be held in front of the Corporation’s zonal office and its health offices across the city.

“Though the union government has promulgated law by considering street vendors as labourers, Kochi corporation is yet to issue even the identity cards for us. Even after taking the decisions for issuing the cards in standing committee offices, the officers are not willing to implement them,” said KU Usman, secretary of Ernakulam District Street Vendors Workers Union (CITU).

Besides Kochi Corporation, Ernakulam district administration is also showing sheer negligence in addressing our concerns,” he added. CITU district secretary C K Mani Shankar and Union district secretary will attend the protest to be held in front of the Kochi Corporation. CITU leader K R Babu will inaugurate the protest before district collectorate. Each protestation will be attended by a group of five members and will happen between 10.30 to 11.30 am.