Buy it on WhatsApp

The post-lockdown digital Kochi and its women entrepreneurs are relying on WhatsApp to market their products and build business

Published: 25th June 2020 07:09 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla 
KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the world works in every aspect. People who never thought of using social media platforms to promote their business ventures are now picking up on the exposure these platforms provide. Among the social media platforms, WhatsApp has gained plenty of popularity among entrepreneurs, especially women. “Woman entrepreneurs who own businesses—from bakeries to clothing, jewellery and even event management— advertise their products on WhatsApp groups and are getting good customer response,” says Roopa George, an entrepreneur and social activist. Roopa herself has created 10 such groups. According to her, the groups, which mainly cater to women, aim to nurture entrepreneurship.

“They don’t have to invest a lot on infrastructure,” she said. The women can sell their products from the comfort of their homes and become self-sufficient,” added Roopa. According to her, during the lockdown, a lot of business happened via these groups. “They are not just promotion platforms, but also help businesswomen connect with other entrepreneurs. The groups, in turn, help them develop their ventures further by imbibing ideas and suggestions they receive from the fellow members,” she said.

Aathira, who owns a clothing brand ‘Anahata - AFB’ can vouch for the benefits of these platforms. “I have an online store that sells saree, salwar materials and kurtis in various materials like tussar silk, raw silk, khadi, handloom cotton, Kanchipuram silks and Poochampally silks,” she said. According to her, the pandemic didn’t have a major effect on her business since she operates an online store. “I use Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to market and sell products. Honestly, using social media platforms helped me get even more customers,” said Aathira.  

According to Krishna Prem, the WhatsApp groups helped promote her products among different age groups. “I can cater to people depending on their age, interests and profile. Also, the group and its members provide me with much-needed credibility, which is the backbone of any business. Customers develop a relationship with us and that give us confidence. Since these groups are composed of people belonging to various demographics and backgrounds, we can filter the products and showcase the ones preferred,” said Krishna.

“The platforms help us get good business. Once connection is established, we add them to our own WhatsApp groups for future sales,” she said. These women use the groups to reach out to local customers as well. “By posting and appreciating each other’s products, we have been able to reach local customers. The word of mouth and the trust factor plays a big part in getting good business,” said Priya Deepak, an entrepreneur. 

“In my business, it takes a lot of effort to form a special bond with customers and for this, WhatsApp is an excellent tool. I use the video call feature to show products and provide the customers with a real-time experience of the product. You will be amazed to know that many times I get orders right on the spot during the video call,” said Krishna Prem.

According to Neeta, a budding entrepreneur and freelancer, she has been able to actively promote her business over WhatsApp. “I was also able to get the necessary leads. I was also able to build a strong network of woman entrepreneurs- both budding and accomplished ones,” she said.

