Financial aid handed over to the family of Covid victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UAE-based VPS Healthcare has announced immediate financial assistance of ₹`25 lakh to the family of Racheal Joseph, the blood bank manager at one of the healthcare group’s hospitals who succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. The 48-year-old had tested positive on June 13 and breathed her last at Medeor Hospital, where she was working.

She was a diabetic and had respiratory illnesses.The cheque was handed over to the family on Friday by former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph upon the request VPS Healthcare’s chairman and managing director Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, a statement issued by VPS Healthcare’s headquarters in Kochi said.

Kurian Joseph said VPS Healthcare has demonstrated an ideal model during these highly testing times. “We are witnessing the dreadful hardships caused by Covid-19. But, the same pandemic has also shown how humanity can help to uplift human lives struggling in distress. Healthcare workers are engaged in a relentless battle to tackle this pandemic. Their sacrifice for humanity should be recognised and praised,” he added. Racheal is a native of Thiruvalla.