STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Financial aid handed over to the family of Covid victim

Kurian Joseph said VPS Healthcare has demonstrated an ideal model during these highly testing times.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UAE-based VPS Healthcare has announced immediate financial assistance of ₹`25 lakh to the family of Racheal Joseph, the blood bank manager at one of the healthcare group’s hospitals who succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. The 48-year-old had tested positive on June 13 and breathed her last at Medeor Hospital, where she was working.

She was a diabetic and had respiratory illnesses.The cheque was handed over to the family on Friday by former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph upon the request VPS Healthcare’s chairman and managing director Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, a statement issued by VPS Healthcare’s headquarters in Kochi said. 

Kurian Joseph said VPS Healthcare has demonstrated an ideal model during these highly testing times. “We are witnessing the dreadful hardships caused by Covid-19. But,  the same pandemic has also shown how humanity can help to uplift human lives struggling in distress. Healthcare workers are engaged in a relentless battle to tackle this pandemic. Their sacrifice for humanity should be recognised and praised,” he added. Racheal is a native of Thiruvalla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp