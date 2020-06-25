STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospital successfully uses new treatment method on cardiac patient 

Intravascular lithotripsy is the latest method to soften calcium deposits in arteries and legs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Intravascular Lithotripsy, the latest method to soften calcium deposits in arteries and legs, was used successfully to treat a patient at a city hospital.The technique which was introduced in India at the beginning of this year is said to be simpler and with least side effects. The technique was used by VPS Lakeshore Hospital on a Perumbavoor-based patient who was hospitalised with severe chest pain in the first week of June.

When subjected to an angiogram, 80 per cent calcium blocks were found in the right coronary artery. Using the newly-installed intravascular lithoatripsy facilities, the team led by Dr Cibi Issac, softened the calcium deposits and removed them, put a stent in that place, thereby successfully completing the angioplasty.Dr Cibi Issac said calcium deposits in arteries is a major obstacle faced by cardiac patients.

“If the calcium deposits are relatively on the higher side, which is common now, treatments using balloons are not fully effective. Another treatment method called rotablation is effective in removing thinner calcium deposits but ineffective in removing thicker calcium deposits. The method is also complex and with side effects. Intravascular lithotripsy was developed in this background, which was a boon to the patients,” said Dr Cibi.

“Lithotripsy was already in use to break the comparatively bigger kidney stones in which a certain type of sound waves are used. Intravascular lithotripsy was developed on the same lines using very low pulsatile sonic pressure waves which are used to soften the calcium deposits. During the treatment, a balloon will be placed at the affected area and inflated at 4 units of atmospheric pressure followed by sending the sound waves. “The treatment will be complete once the balloon is removed and a stent is put in that part of the artery,” Dr Cibi added.

The main advantage of the new method is that it does not damage the blood vessel wall in and around the blocked part as it used to happen in other treatment methods. The medical team included Dr Anand Kumar, D. Bhim Shankar and Dr  Venketeswaran.

Lithotripsy uses very low pulsatile sonic pressure to soften the calcium deposits. During the treatment, a balloon will be placed at the affected area and inflated at 4 units of atmospheric pressure followed by sending the sound waves.

