Youth held for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth was arrested in Vadakkekara on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl after promising to marry her. Police said the North Paravoor native took the minor girl, an SSLC student, to his friend’s house and abused her after drugging her. The incident came to light after the victim revealed her ordeal to a counsellor. Based on a complaint by the minor’s parents, the youth was arrested and charged

under Pocso.