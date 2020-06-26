Arrival of 21 migrant workers in bus creates panic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrival of 21 migrant workers in a bus at Kadungalloor on Thursday sent residents into a tizzy. The migrant workers were allegedly brought from Palakkad to work at a factory at Edayar.

“The bus arrived at 9am near the bridge connecting Kadungalloor panchayat and Eloor municipality,” said Ayoob P M, ex-chairman of Eloor municipality.

“The private firm which brought them didn’t follow the Covid protocol of notifying the police station and health department,” he said. The residents later informed the authorities, he added. “There was a lot of confusion,” said Ayoob. He said though the workers arrived at Kadungalloor which falls under the Binanipuram police station jurisdiction, they were taken to Eloor police station.

“The police detained the workers at station and recorded their details. Rumours are rife they are being quarantined in Kadungalloor itself,” said Ayoob. Denying this, Eloor inspector of police said, “The workers had stayed back in their camps in Palakkad after the lockdown was declared. They hadn’t left the state. Also, they have been placed under quarantine at Star Hotel at Kaloor.”

10 new cases

Kochi: Ten persons on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. They include six who came from abroad, two who came from other states and two who got infected through local contact. Two persons recovered. The district has 148 active cases.

Rapid antibody test for expats from today

Kochi: International passengers arriving at Kochi airport will have to undergo the rapid antibody test from Friday. The airport has established 16 counters at the international arrival terminal for the purpose. Generally, a rapid antibody testing process takes 20 to 30 minutes. Passengers who undergo the test will have to wait in a designated area for results. Around 200 passengers can be tested per hour. HLL Lifecare Ltd has been entrusted with the task. International passengers who do not have Covid negative certificates will have to undergo the test and they will not be allowed to leave the airport until the results are released.