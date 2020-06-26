Covid-19 scare escalates in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district’s Covid-19 scare heightened after a ward in Amballur grama panchayat near Mulanthuruthy was declared a containment zone on Thursday. The district collector declared ward 2 of the panchayat as a containment zone after two persons there tested positive for the infection. They are the 13-year-old daughter and the younger brother of the nurse posted at Chovvara Family Health Centre (FHC) at Sreemoolanagaram panchayat who tested positive on June 22.

The duo has been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Amballur grama panchayat president and ward 2 member Jalaja Mohan said the girl was living with her 70-year-old grandmother and two uncles. “It is wrong to say the primary source of the nurse’s infection can’t be traced. All the Chovvara FHC employees were placed in quarantine after a Covid-positive person visited the FHC. At the end of quarantine period, the nurse and her husband had come to the Amballur house where they stayed overnight and left the next morning,” said Jalaja.

On June 20, the 13-year-old ran a fever and was taken to a homoeopathy clinic, Jalaja said. “Her fever didn’t abate. When the nurse – her mother – tested positive, the family’s samples were collected and sent for testing. The results of the girl and the nurse’s younger brother returned positive, while those of the nurse’s mother and her elder brother are yet to be received,” Jalaja said.

“Since none of the infected showed any symptom other than fever, nobody suspected it to be Covid. Hence, many people in the ward may have interacted with them,” Jalaja said. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms large in Sreemoolanagaram panchayat where 142 people, including 63 children, were placed in quarantine on Wednesday after the nurse tested positive.

As of Thursday, the results of their samples are yet to arrive. Health officials said the results would be delayed as testing centres are swamped with samples. “Until the results arrive, the children and others will remain in quarantine. No fresh case of infection has been reported from the panchayat,” said a health inspector. Meanwhile, the swab samples of six Kalady police station personnel and health department employees were sent for testing on Thursday.