STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid-19 scare escalates in Ernakulam district

Ward 2 in Amballur panchayat declared containment zone after 2 persons — the daughter & brother of SARS-CoV-2-infected nurse of Chovvara FHC — test +ve

Published: 26th June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district’s Covid-19 scare heightened after a ward in Amballur grama panchayat near Mulanthuruthy was declared a containment zone on Thursday. The district collector declared ward 2 of the panchayat as a containment zone after two persons there tested positive for the infection. They are the 13-year-old daughter and the younger brother of the nurse posted at Chovvara Family Health Centre (FHC) at Sreemoolanagaram panchayat who tested positive on June 22.

The duo has been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. 
Amballur grama panchayat president and ward 2 member Jalaja Mohan said the girl was living with her 70-year-old grandmother and two uncles. “It is wrong to say the primary source of the nurse’s infection can’t be traced. All the Chovvara FHC employees were placed in quarantine after a Covid-positive person visited the FHC. At the end of quarantine period, the nurse and her husband had come to the Amballur house where they stayed overnight and left the next morning,” said Jalaja.

On June 20, the 13-year-old ran a fever and was taken to a homoeopathy clinic, Jalaja said. “Her fever didn’t abate. When the nurse – her mother – tested positive, the family’s samples were collected and sent for testing. The results of the girl and the nurse’s younger brother returned positive, while those of the nurse’s mother and her elder brother are yet to be received,” Jalaja said. 

“Since none of the infected showed any symptom other than fever, nobody suspected it to be Covid. Hence, many people in the ward may have interacted with them,” Jalaja said. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms large in Sreemoolanagaram panchayat where 142 people, including 63 children, were placed in quarantine on Wednesday after the nurse tested positive.

 As of Thursday, the results of their samples are yet to arrive. Health officials said the results would be delayed as testing centres are swamped with samples. “Until the results arrive, the children and others will remain in quarantine. No fresh case of infection has been reported from the panchayat,” said a health inspector. Meanwhile, the swab samples of six Kalady police station personnel and health department employees were sent for testing on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp