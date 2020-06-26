STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eat healthy, stay immune

Chef Rajeev Menon, a food coach who has over two decades of international culinary experience, is here with few super food recipes

Published: 26th June 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Menon

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 pandemic has got people putting more thought into the food they eat. With the disease being less aggressive in those with higher immunity, culinary experts are coming up with recipes that can get your body’s guards up. Chef Rajeev Menon, a food coach with over two decades of international culinary experience has come up with some innovative recipes.“Normally, healthy recipes are boring. So I wanted to come up with recipes that are easy to prepare, visually appealing and at the same time helps boost immunity,” says Rajeev. Spinach and mushroom soup with turmeric and garlic oil, and Red Trio juice are some of the superfoods he recommends.

According to him, the soup has a rich combination of spinach and mushrooms that provides an abundant supply of multivitamins. “The anti-oxidants in the soup from spinach and mushrooms boost immunity.

Spinach is also an excellent source of potassium and magnesium which helps protect against loss of muscle mass,” he said. Mushroom which is a low-calorie food helps to keep weight under control, he added. “Addition of garlic and turmeric not only adds to the flavour and appeal of the dish but is one of the best-known immunity boosters used since ancient times to fight common cold and flu,” says Rajeev.

With the ‘Red Trio’, the ingredients not only blend well with each other to provide a great refreshing drink but are a reservoir of antioxidants, says Rajeev. “There is a generous quantity of Vitamin C in the juice which makes it a superb immunity booster. The juice also lowers blood pressure and hydrates the body, besides providing volumes of food without adding calories,” he said. According to him, ginger and honey, the other ingredients in the juice, provide a magical twist to the taste buds, while also preventing infections and boosting the healing process.

Red Trio (Portions 4)

Ingredients

  • Beetroot Medium -3 nos
  • Pomegranate seeds-5 nos
  • Watermelon -1/4 No
  • Honey- 2 Tbsp
  • Lime Juice-1/2 No
  • Ginger-1 inch piece
  • Water-1 Cup

Method

  • Extract juice from the beetroot, pomegranate and watermelon  in a juicer. 
  • Alternatively, blend in a mixer and strain with a sieve.  Add the rest of the ingredients and blend well in a mixer. 

Spinach and Mushroom Soup with turmeric and garlic oil

Ingredients

  • Spinach 1 Bunch
  • Onion -1 no
  • Garlic- 1-Bulb
  • Potato-1 No
  • Mushrooms -100 gm
  • Water- 3 Cups
  • Vegerable oil- 4 Tbsp
  • Turmeric powder-1/2 Tsp
  • Salt
  • Crushed Black pepper

Method

  • Heat oil in a pan, saute sliced onion and 2 or 3 garlic sliced for a couple of minutes till the onions become soft and transparent. 
  • Add the diced potato,  salt and pepper. 
  • Add 3 cups of water and cook on a slow heat,  till the potato is cooked well.
  • Now add the cleaned,  washed spinach to the soup and blend to get a bright green smooth soup.
  • Garnish
  • Heat oil in a pan and when it starts to smoke add the sliced mushrooms and saute. Remove and keep aside.
  • To the same pan add the reserved sliced garlic and saute till it gets to golden colour.
  • Add the turmeric powder to the garlic and saute for another minute. 
  • Reserve the oil and garlic in the pan.
     
