Eat healthy, stay immune

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 pandemic has got people putting more thought into the food they eat. With the disease being less aggressive in those with higher immunity, culinary experts are coming up with recipes that can get your body’s guards up. Chef Rajeev Menon, a food coach with over two decades of international culinary experience has come up with some innovative recipes.“Normally, healthy recipes are boring. So I wanted to come up with recipes that are easy to prepare, visually appealing and at the same time helps boost immunity,” says Rajeev. Spinach and mushroom soup with turmeric and garlic oil, and Red Trio juice are some of the superfoods he recommends.

According to him, the soup has a rich combination of spinach and mushrooms that provides an abundant supply of multivitamins. “The anti-oxidants in the soup from spinach and mushrooms boost immunity.

Spinach is also an excellent source of potassium and magnesium which helps protect against loss of muscle mass,” he said. Mushroom which is a low-calorie food helps to keep weight under control, he added. “Addition of garlic and turmeric not only adds to the flavour and appeal of the dish but is one of the best-known immunity boosters used since ancient times to fight common cold and flu,” says Rajeev.

With the ‘Red Trio’, the ingredients not only blend well with each other to provide a great refreshing drink but are a reservoir of antioxidants, says Rajeev. “There is a generous quantity of Vitamin C in the juice which makes it a superb immunity booster. The juice also lowers blood pressure and hydrates the body, besides providing volumes of food without adding calories,” he said. According to him, ginger and honey, the other ingredients in the juice, provide a magical twist to the taste buds, while also preventing infections and boosting the healing process.

Red Trio (Portions 4)

Ingredients

Beetroot Medium -3 nos

Pomegranate seeds-5 nos

Watermelon -1/4 No

Honey- 2 Tbsp

Lime Juice-1/2 No

Ginger-1 inch piece

Water-1 Cup

Method

Extract juice from the beetroot, pomegranate and watermelon in a juicer.

Alternatively, blend in a mixer and strain with a sieve. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend well in a mixer.

Spinach and Mushroom Soup with turmeric and garlic oil

Ingredients

Spinach 1 Bunch

Onion -1 no

Garlic- 1-Bulb

Potato-1 No

Mushrooms -100 gm

Water- 3 Cups

Vegerable oil- 4 Tbsp

Turmeric powder-1/2 Tsp

Salt

Crushed Black pepper

Method