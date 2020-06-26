Now, customised masks for Kochi police personnel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With masks becoming mandatory, police officials in the city, who are working overtime to contain the spread of Covid-19, were finding it tough. Constant use of poor quality disposable masks was giving them breathing troubles and skin problems.

But, not anymore. For, Armed Reserve Deputy Commandant Ivan Rathinam has come up with customised masks for the police officials in the city. Made of spun cotton, the two-layered masks are produced in bulk at Tirupur and are light on the skin. It also has the tag of Kerala Police embedded on it.

“Many police personnel in Kochi were finding it tough using the low-quality masks. That’s when we decided to bring better quality customised and reusable ones. We brought in 500 masks in the first phase and they sold like hotcakes. Due to increased demand, another 2,000 were brought to the AR Camp in Kochi for sale, recently. At present, the mask is available only at the canteen of AR Camp in Kochi,” said Ivan Rathinam.