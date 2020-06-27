Alappuzha native among nine new Covid cases in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nine persons, including an Alappuzha native who arrived from abroad, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. Of the total cases, eight returned from Gulf countries – including six from Kuwait – and one from Maharashtra.The new patients are a 31-year-old Kadamakudy native who arrived from Kuwait on June 12, a 25-year-old Varappuzha native and a 46-year-old Malayidamthuruth native who arrived from Kuwait on June 13, a 39-year-old Thiruvaniyoor native and a 30-year-old Chellanam native who came from Kuwait on June 14, a 48-year-old Eloor native who arrived from Riyadh, a 27-year-old Mookkannoor native who arrived from Dubai on June 13 and a 14-year-old Parakadavu native who arrived from Madhya Pradesh.

The 46-year-old Alappuzha native too arrived from Kuwait on June 25. The 14-year-old was in the contact list of the Nayarambalam native who was tested positive on June 21. The swabs of the Nayarambalam native’s close relatives and family members have been sent for testing.Health officials said 22 persons were identified as contacts of the two Amballoor grama panchayat natives who tested positive on June 25. “Of the 22, 11 are in high-risk category and their samples were sent for testing,” said an official.

Three persons recovered. They are a 28-year-old Palarimangalam native who tested positive on June 3, a 51-year-old Tamil Nadu native who tested positive on June 14, and a 28-year-old Maharasthra native who tested positive on June 9. A total of 155 people are being treated for the disease in the district.

