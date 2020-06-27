Appoint drivers from ranklist: HC to KSRTC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the KSRTC to appoint daily wage drivers from the 2,455 candidates on the Public Service Commission (PSC) ranklist. Justice Sathish Ninan also directed the PSC to forward the details of the candidates on the ranklist to KSRTC in two weeks. The court said the appointments shall not confer any special rights or privilege on the appointees, nor the candidates’ failure to take up the appointments shall affect their rights for regular appointment. The court issued the order on a petition filed by one N B Shanil alleging that KSRTC was re-employing terminated empanelled drivers despite a High Court directive against it.