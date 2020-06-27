Cardinal urges faithful to aid in strengthening India’s economy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church head Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery has issued a pastoral letter ahead of observing the martyrdom of apostle St Thomas July 3, which is also the ‘Sabhadinam’ (Church Day). The letter discusses the importance of the various activities to be undertaken by the faithful and the lifestyle changes the situation demands to meet the challenges of the post-Covid era. “The pandemic experience invites everyone to a lifestyle of simplicity which is an inevitable component in spiritual renewal,” says the letter.

The letter also urges the faithful to engage in efforts to increase efficiency in all fields of production to strengthen the nation’s economy. “To meet the impending threat of food crisis, every inch of cultivable land should be put to use. The clergy also should take part in this initiative. Small scale industries should be strengthened,” it says.The letter reminds priests and laity to get rid of attitudes and practices that stand in the way of a fruitful Christian life.

“Public conscience should be sharpened against the rising tendency of exploitation and corruption. There should be efficient and democratic means by which these evils may be eradicated,” it says. The letter is to be read in all parishes under the Church that are celebrating Mass on Sunday while complying with the government’s guidelines.