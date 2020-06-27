STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Down the memory lane

 ‘Oru Sathyam’, a poem penned by J Suganthavalli, retired reader from Cusat, has been re-imagined in the form of a dance music video.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Oru Sathyam’, a poem penned by J Suganthavalli, retired reader from Cusat, has been re-imagined in the form of a dance music video. A working mother of four, Suganthavalli wrote the poem in 1982 for her youngest son who was just two at the time, while she was working at the university. The poem was born out of her memories of her son’s antics during her busy schedule at the university. 

“The poem was sung by her students during various competitions and programmes in the college. I had always wanted to immortalise it in the form of a music video, which became possible during the lockdown. There has been a lot of positive feedback,” says Swathi Jayakumar K, Suganthavalli’s son, who coordinated the video.

Suganthavalli who has been in retirement for the past 16 years has also written for many journals in Hindi. She is the wife of poet and folklore artist Ezhumangalam Karunakaran. The poem was rendered by singer Akhila Anand nearly five years ago. 

“Upcoming director Shivaram Mony , heard the song and saw the potential for a dance music video. Kalakshetra Lakshmi Sree choreographed it and played the role. The shoot was carried out following Covid-19 protocol,” added  Swathi. The music was composed by Anish J S. The video was released on the YouTube channel of Manorama Music.

