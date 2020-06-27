Getting ready to work remotely

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We all had a hearty laugh when a businessman accidentally appeared naked during a Zoom conference call with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. While it might be cute to see Taimur crashing his father Saif Ali Khan’s online interviews, let’s face it, it’s a breach of etiquette to have children, parents, spouses or our furry friends interrupt the audio or video calls.As employees worldwide transitioned to WFH, posts and pictures on ‘living out of pyjamas’ (sometimes with no pants on), and on idling on the bed and sofa while tapping away at the laptop flooded social media.

However, as Priya Rajiv, an image consultant and life coach says, “It is important to look appropriate as we are constantly being judged whether we like it or not. We are always attracted to people who look good and present themselves well.” She adds, “A neat background just completes the entire look. A multicoloured background can be distracting. Do nothing that takes the attention and focus away from you and your work.”

Many of us have put the mike on mute and turned off the video to attend to chores, take a sneak peek at the OTTs, play a game, or get on Insta or Twitter, forgetting that the person on the other end deserves our total attention. Mahua Gorthi, a business coach says, “Most small firm and business owners were always on the move and in the midst of action. The challenges they now face while working from home vary from lack of self-discipline / calendaring to staying focussed for a long time on telecommunication devices to being able to create a professional image during online interactions.”

It is also easy to let the routine slip while WFH.

The hour-long commute times have now turned to an hour-long extra ‘sleep time’, often ending just a couple of minutes before log-in time, throwing an entire routine into disarray. Is it important to stick to a routine? Anika Khara, image and fashion consultant shares, “If we do proper time management with developing a routine for ourselves, we trick our minds into a pandemic free life again. Routines help reduce mental fatigue, so simple actions such as getting up at your usual time, showering, and getting dressed as you would for work is helpful.”