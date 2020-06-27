One of the two Ro-Ro ferries taken off service for repair, commuters affected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Of the two Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) ferries plying from Vypeen to Fort Kochi, one has been docked for repair and maintenance works. Since it is the easiest way to reach Fort Kochi, the ferries, which start service every day at 7am, have hundreds depending on it everyday. The situation has put social distancing protocols at peril on the remaining ferry.The Ro-Ro services, which resumed last month, had seen heavy patronage. With Sethusagar- I docked for maintenance works, the reduction in the number of services has compromised on social distancing norms, causing crowding on the ferry as well as ticket counters.

“From the time the Ro-Ro services commenced, the Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma had placed a request before the Kochi corporation to commission a spare Ro-Ro for uninterrupted services. The request has not been considered yet , resulted in this situation. Earlier when Jhankar services and other boats were plying between the jetties, there were provisions for a spare. The need for a third Ro-Ro was acknowledged by the Mayor only during this year’s corporation budget. The situation will continue once the other Ro-Ro is docked for repair work,” said Majnu Komath, the chairman of the collective.

The services are operated by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation. The Ro-Ro which ran from 6am to 10 pm before the lockdown, has been running from 7am to 8:30pm since the services were resumed. “The Ro-Ro has been docked at Cochin Shipyard for regular maintenance services. While we have no provision to add more services, it can be done if the Kochi corporation requests us to do so, to maintain social distancing,” said an official with the KSINC.

