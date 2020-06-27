Short film against drug use

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, released a short film titled ‘Pukayunna Swapnagal’ on Friday as a part of the observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.Sameer Siddiqui, NSS programme officer, the short film tells the story of a father who works in the Gulf and his son.

“The father works hard and sends every penny back home so that his kids have a better life. However, the son turns to vices and blows the money on narcotics. The son, who gets entangled in the web of the drug ,lands in jail,” he said.