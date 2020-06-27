Understanding Scoliosis

Dr Krishnakumar R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A 23-year-old female was accompanied by her mother to my consulting room. Slim, tall girl with her body leaning to one side and uneven hips and shoulders. There was a large hump on her back! The mother is in tears because of her daughter’s condition and how it is disrupting her normal life. This is how a typical patient with scoliosis or abnormal curvature of the spine comes to a doctor.

What is scoliosis?

Scoliosis is a complex spinal deformity. In simple terms, it means an abnormal curvature or bend of the spine sideways. This condition commonly affects growing children. Scoliosis research society defines it as a lateral curvature of the spine for more than 10 degrees. It is associated with rotation of the vertebral bones as well. As the ribs are attached to the spine, this rotation causes an abnormal projection of the ribs to one side, called the rib hump. This hump at the back creates a cosmetic deformity. This also can cause uneven projection of the spine

Causes

Some children are born with it. Some others develop it while quite young, a condition known as Early Onset Scoliosis. The most common variation is the Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS). As the name implies, the cause of this is unknown. Scoliosis may also occur due to other underlying conditions, especially those affecting the neuro neuromuscular system (like cerebral palsy ,neurofibromatosis, myopathy, polio etc). Here, the muscles holding the spinal column become weak, resulting in rapid progression of spinal deformity.

Symptoms

In adolescent girls, the condition makes them thin. As they enter the rapid growth phase of adolescence and their height increases, the spine starts to bend sideways. This usually occurs before the onset of menstrual cycle. In the early stages, minor changes may not be noticeable. But as it progresses, the rib hump and shoulder, pelvic asymmetries become obvious.

Treatment timeline

Very often, we meet patients who come to to us with complex curvatures of the spine.

They may be denied treatment, stating that can be started only after the growth of the spine is completed.

This is wrong. Treatment must begin as soon as a growth is diagnosed. For example if a child has a 60 to 70 degree spine curve, asking the family to wait is unforgivable.

By 18 to 20 years, the curve could progress tremendously, resulting in a stiff spine needing more complex surgeries. It can be treated when the bones are amenable to correction.