With no schemes to her aid, Bhanumathi yearns for a shelter 

Four wooden poles and a plastic sheet over it.

Bhanumathi in front of her house

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Four wooden poles and a plastic sheet over it. Bhanumathi spends her days and nights in rain and shine, huddling inside this ramshackle shack at Thuravoor, near the district border.  In a state that successfully built houses for the underprivileged people under the Life Mission, 60-year-old Bhanumathi stands out a sore thumb. “For the past 20 years, Bhanumathi has been living in the shack on a small patch of land bordering her relative’s property,” said Dr Satheesh K, vice-principal, Dr Padiyar Memorial Homoeopathic Medical College at Chottanikkara. 

“No schemes, including the Life Mission project or the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY), has come to her aid. Bhanumathi can’t claim benefits under both the schemes since she has no ration card in her name. She, of course, has an Aadhaar card. But,that is useless on it own,” he said. Her plight caught the attention of a social activist when he went to distribute flood relief kits in 2018. “We were shocked. When it rains, the poor woman spends sleepless nights trying to keep the water from pouring in,” said  Satheesh. However, things began to look up when Y’s Men club stepped in. A member donated two cents of land on which the construction of a house began. But, the shortage of funds stalled the work. 

“Though many expressed willingness to donate, Covid has spoiled the plans. We have decided to help construct the house under the charity project of Y’s Men Club of Young Cochin but will need the help of benevolent people. She works as a cleaner at two family-owned temples or ‘kavu’. What she earns is enough only to meet her daily needs,” said Satheesh. The budget for the house is `2.25 lakh. “Some Good Samaritans have collected `45,000 and our club has collected `50,000. People can either donate funds or supply building materials,” he said.

