Abhimanyu murder: Cops conduct search for weapon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation team probing the sensational Abhimanyu murder case on Sunday conducted a search operation in the Vembanadu lake near the Venduruthy bridge to recover the weapon used to commit the crime. The evidence collection was held after getting the custody of the alleged attacker, Sahal Hamasa, 23, who had surrendered before the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court on June 18. Police said that seven witnesses in the case identified the accused in an identification parade held soon after getting the accused in custody a week ago.

“The evidence collection was held under the aegis of the scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services department. The two-hour-long search using metal detectors and artificial lighting did not yield any results. Strong undercurrents also hit the search,” said an official.

According to the police, Sahal and four other accused had gone to Thomppumapady side in an autorickshaw soon after the crime. During this trip, the accused tried to destroy the evidence by throwing it into the lake. With Sahal’s arrest, the investigation team claimed that all the 16 accused in the case have been arrested. As per the charge sheet, Sahal stabbed Abhimanyu during a clash between SFI and Campus Front of India members on the Maharaja’s College campus in 2018.