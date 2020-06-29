STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collector inspects Kakkanad NGO Quarters to evict illegal occupants

The collector said the surprise inspection was held in the wake of various complaints  regarding irregularities and misuse of the NGO Quarters.

Published: 29th June 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:05 AM

District Collector S Suhas inspecting NGO Quarters in Kakkanad | express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Sunday held a surprise inspection in the NGO Quarters in Kakkanad, following complaints of illegal occupancy in the buildings allocated to government employees.

At least 10 quarters have been rented out illegally to other people while another 60 are lying vacant, said Suhas. “One of the quarters, which had been assigned to an employee of the Health Department, was rented out by her to another person after she was transferred to Kasaragod a year ago,” he said.

“Ever since we received the complaints, we had been monitoring the activities in the quarters very closely,” he said.

The district administration will act immediately against the illegal occupants who will be evicted with immediate effect.“Also, strict action will be initiated against persons who let out the quarters,” he said. The vacant quarters, which are habitable, will be assigned to deserving people on a priority basis, said the collector.

