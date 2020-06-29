Police to intensify checking for violation of curbs in next 7 days

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Not wearing facemasks (8,488) and crowding in public places (7,248) are among the top two Covid protocol violations recorded by Kochi City police over the last three months. Escaping from home quarantine (358), spreading fake news (17) and supplying illicit liquor (15) are some of the other violations recorded during the period. The police have decided to deploy more personnel and intensify checking for these violations in the next seven days.

As many as 7,743 cases were registered by the authorities for the violation of lockdown norms and 9,208 people arrested. As many as 40,103 vehicles were confiscated by the authorities during the period for violating norms.

“As many as 171 cases were recorded on Thursday alone, with not maintaining social distancing and wearing facemasks being the most common violations,” said Additional Rural SP E N Suresh.

Although both city and rural police have been active in monitoring Covid protocol and lockdown violations such as not maintaining social distancing and wearing facemasks, they are yet to take action against the people who spit or smoke in public places which also have a high chance of spreading the virus. According to a police official, only a few such violations were recorded, unlike main ones like social distancing.

Another growing concern is the crowding of people inside eateries located at prime locations of the city. Hotels and juice bars which have limited space often ignore social distancing norms while allowing customers to dine in.

Moideenkutty Haji, state president of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), however, allayed fears over the spread of infection in hotels. “The restaurants that have limited seating capacity have been directed to offer only parcel service,” he said.

With the rise in the number of Covid-positive cases in the district and the possible threat of community spread in the future, both the city and rural police have also added personnel from other departments such as vigilance, special cell and crime branch to check the lockdown violations.

According to a police official, intensive checking will be carried out at public places such as markets, bus stops and railway stations in the next nine days. Social distancing, wearing of facemasks and crowding in public places are being checked by the police authorities.